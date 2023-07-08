Army rescues 379 Amarnath yatris stranded on the way due to bad weather

Srinagar, 08 July (Hindustan). Indian Army personnel rescued 379 pilgrims stranded on the Shri Amarnath Yatra route due to bad weather. Full assistance is being provided to them by the jawans.

The Northern Command of the Army shared this information through Twitter. Army informed that 253 passengers have been safely evacuated to Barari Marg camp and 126 passengers to Chandanwadi camp after evacuating the stranded passengers. He said that timely necessary assistance is being provided by the Indian Army. There is perfect coordination among all the stakeholders to ensure safe travel.

Army also informed that due to temporary suspension of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra due to heavy rains and inclement weather, Chinar Corps is providing full assistance in terms of shelter, warm clothing, hot food, heating arrangements and medical assistance to the yatris stranded en route. Has been