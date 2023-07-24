Arrested for giving false news of RDX in white tanker and being Pakistani

Mumbai, 24 July (Hindustan). The Mumbai Police team on Monday arrested Nilesh Kapil Pandey, who had given false news of RDX in a white tanker and being a Pakistani. The team of Azad Maidan Police Station is conducting a thorough investigation with Pandey.

According to the police, Nilesh Kapil Pandey called the traffic control room at 1 am on Sunday and said that a white colored tanker was going from Mumbai to Goa. RDX is kept in this tanker and two Pakistanis are also sitting in the tanker. After this information, the police alerted Maharashtra Police, ATS as well as Goa Police. Simultaneously, the police was cordoned off on the Mumbai-Goa highway. On Sunday late evening, the police stopped and searched the white colored tanker in Ratnagiri.

Ratnagiri District Superintendent of Police Dhananjay Kulkarni said that along with a thorough search of the tanker, the driver was interrogated, but no explosives were found in the tanker, as well as there were no Pakistani citizens in the tanker. After this, the Azad Maidan police arrested Pandey, who had given false information, from Kanjurmarg area. Pandey told the police that he was going to Ghodbunder area on Sunday. At the same time he had a dispute with the tanker driver. For this reason, to teach a lesson to the tanker driver, he called the police control room and gave false information.