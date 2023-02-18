Arrested the second defendant in the case of hostage-taking in a flower shop

The Presnensky Court of Moscow arrested the second defendant in the hostage-taking case in a flower shop in Moscow. This was reported on February 18 by an Izvestia correspondent. The accused will remain under arrest for two months.

The man was charged under paragraph “a, g, g” part 2 of Art. 206 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (hostage-taking).

Earlier that day, the first accused was arrested. He will remain in custody until April 17.

According to investigators, on February 17, the attacker and his 44-year-old accomplice stopped in an armored car near a flower shop on Taganskaya Street. After that, they went inside and began to threaten two women, one of them later managed to escape.

The attacker fired at least once at a policeman who was trying to save the hostage.

The guard at the time of the attack managed to immediately press the alarm button.

On the same day, one of the sellers of the flower shop told Izvestia the details of the attack. According to the victim, the attacker assured the hostages that he would not touch them. As the woman noted, she and her colleague saw the attacker earlier, since he was their buyer.