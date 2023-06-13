Arshad Warsi was afraid of ending his career with ‘Munnabhai MBBS’

Actor Arshad Warsi, who mesmerized the audience with his wonderful performance, is in limelight these days for his web series ‘Asur-2’. Arshad has worked in different films like ‘Haasil’, ‘Golmaal Series’, ‘Munnabhai MBBS’, ‘Lage Raho Munnabhai’, ‘Jolly LLB’. He got real recognition from his character Circuit in ‘Munnabhai MBBS’ and after that he never looked back.

He said that the role in ‘Munnabhai MBBS’ was bad and he feared that it might end his career. Earlier, Makrand Deshpande was also asked for this role. Arshad recently told in an interview that he did this role only for Rajkumar Hirani.

In an interview, Arshad said, “After this film, I knew that my life was going to be ruined. I thought this film would be my last film. It was a goon’s role which was rejected by actors like Makarand Deshpande. Whether the film is a hit or a flop, I am not going to get anything out of it. Even Sanjay Dutt was not very sure about this film.

Arshad further added, “I love Rajkumar Hirani as a person and a director. I liked the story, but I knew that I would not get anything out of this film, because no one has seen such a goonda in any film till date.” The film not only launched the career of Sanjay Dutt but also introduced actors like Arshad Warsi to the industry in a different way and the film created history. Presently Rajkumar Hirani is working with Shahrukh Khan in the film ‘Danki’.