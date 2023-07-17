Art gallery built on 1857 revolution inaugurated in CSJMU, Vidhansabha Speaker Satish Mahana attended

Kanpur : In the premises of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj Vishwavidyalaya, Kanpur, a gallery of 21 murals based on the great story of Kanpur’s contribution in the first freedom struggle in 1857 was inaugurated by Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana. After the inauguration of the art gallery, Kanpur Pag Pag Nishan Tere, a documentary on various aspects of Kanpur produced by Kanpur Panchayat, was shown for the first time in the University’s Veerangana Rani Lakshmi Bai Auditorium.

The gallery has been built by the Institute of Fine Arts of the University. In which Nana Saheb, Lakshmibai and Tatya Tope etc. from the arms practice to the plan of revolution. In Kanpur, 21 wall-paintings depicting the war with the British and the court of Nana Saheb and Raj Tilak have been displayed in the art gallery.

The documentary Kanpur Pag Pag Nishan Tere has been produced by Kanpur Panchayat Coordinator Dharam Prakash Gupta and its cinematography and direction has been done by renowned cinematographer Ratan Rathore. In this documentary, the industries and markets of Kanpur have been well depicted along with the mythological, archaeological, historical, sightseeing places of Kanpur. This type of documentary has been made for the first time in Kanpur. The documentary was applauded by the audience with loud applause.

There was no monument in Kanpur

On this occasion, Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana said that there was no monument in Kanpur on 1857. This initiative of Kanpur University and Kanpur Panchayat has provided an unforgettable gift to Kanpur, which is commendable. I am overwhelmed after seeing the documentary and urge the organization that it should be shown widely in Kanpur as well as in the whole country and state. So that people can get acquainted with the different dimensions of Kanpur and the heritage of Kanpur becomes the center of world class tourism.

On the other hand, University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak said that he had a desire for a long time that a memorial of the history of Kanpur should be built in the university campus. Today that wish has been fulfilled. He appreciated the Fine Arts Faculty of the University. Vinay Pathak further said that the effort Kanpur Panchayat is making for the branding of Kanpur is commendable. We all should help them in every possible way at our level.

The production partners of the documentary and the art gallery were also felicitated in the programme. Raj Kumar Singh, in-charge of Fine Arts Faculty, Dr. Brijesh Swaroop Katiyar, co-convenor of Kanpur Panchayat Sudeep Goenka, Dr. Ankit Gupta were present on this occasion.

