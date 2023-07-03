Article 370: Constitution bench of five judges will hear on July 11

Those who gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 Nearly four years after the repeal, the petition challenging the decision of the central government will be heard in the Supreme Court on July 11.

A bench of five judges, including the CJI, will hold the hearing.

IAS officer Shah Faesal had filed a petition

It is known that IAS officer Shah Faesal has filed a petition regarding Article 370. Faisal, an IAS officer of the year 2010 batch, is the first Kashmiri to top the All India Civil Services Examination. He was kept in custody for more than a year after Article 370 of the Constitution was removed. He resigned from the service and launched a political party ‘Jammu Kashmir People’s Movement’ in January 2019. The government did not accept his resignation and Faisal, a doctor by profession, was later posted in the Union Ministry of Culture.

Like Article 370 was removed in Kashmir, Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in the country: Ashwini Choubey

Faisal has sought the removal of his name from the petition.

On August 5, 2019, the central government declared Jammu and Kashmir as a union territory.

Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are happy with the hearing on Article 370

Meanwhile, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said that he is looking forward to hearing the petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 in the apex court. On the other hand, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday welcomed the apex court’s decision to list for hearing the petitions challenging the decision to abrogate Article 370.