Article 370, Ram Mandir and now Uniform Civil Code, will Modi government fulfill all its resolutions before 2024 elections?

The monsoon session of Parliament may start from July 20, although its confirmed date has not been revealed yet. The Monsoon Session of the Parliament will be historic this time, there are many reasons for this – firstly, the session of the Parliament will be held for the first time in the new building of the Parliament and secondly, the government can bring a bill to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the Parliament. The third is that this will be the last monsoon session before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. According to the information that has been revealed so far by quoting the sources, the monsoon session starting from 20th July will end before 15th August.

session will be stormy

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is likely to be very stormy this time. Quoting sources, it has been learned that many important bills will be passed in this session, which may also include the Common Civil Code. If the Uniform Civil Code Bill comes in the House, there is every possibility of an uproar. At the same time, the government will introduce a bill in this session to pass the ordinance that has been brought regarding the service dispute in Delhi. Along with this, the National Research Foundation Bill approved by the Union Cabinet is also likely to be introduced in the budget session of the Parliament.

BJP’s three major resolutions

Ram Mandir, abolition of Article 370 and Uniform Civil Code. These were the three main issues of BJP which the party used to mention even when it was out of government and when BJP came to power, it started implementing these issues by making it its resolution. In the second term of the Modi government, Article 370 was removed from Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, while on August 5, 2020, PM Modi performed Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of the Ram temple. Now it is the turn of the Uniform Civil Code, since the government’s term will end next year and Lok Sabha elections are to be held in 2024, so the government wants to introduce the Uniform Civil Code bill in the Parliament.

This is the math of Rajya Sabha

It is not very difficult for the government to pass this bill from the Lok Sabha because there the government is in majority. The government may get trapped in the Rajya Sabha, because the government does not have a majority there. The BJP currently has 93 members in the Rajya Sabha, while the NDA has a total of 110 seats. Two-thirds of the votes are needed to pass the Constitution Amendment Bill, in which case the government will have to garner the support of other parties as well. Aam Aadmi Party and Shiv Sena are in favor of Uniform Civil Code. NCP is neutral, BJD can also come with the government. Apart from this, BJP is trying to take BSP along.

After ‘AAP’ on Uniform Civil Code, now Uddhav Thackeray group also got support of Modi government )Uniform Civil Code