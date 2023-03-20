Artificial intelligence has become the news anchor in China

March 20 - BLiTZ. The publication Oddity Central reported that now artificial intelligence will lead the news in China. This decision was made in order to cover the news around the clock.

The creators of AI for television said that he is constantly learning and is able to take into account the wishes of the audience, based on feedback. In addition, artificial intelligence has studied the abilities of a huge number of the best presenters in order to be on the level.

It is noted that any viewer can turn to AI with a question, and on any topic. The only negative is the general answers that correspond to the rhetoric of the current regime.