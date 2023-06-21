Arunachal is completely part of India, US Senate committee will consider the bill

Washington, June 21 (Hindustan Times). A bipartisan bill has been introduced in the US Parliament declaring Arunachal completely a part of India amid China’s attempts to intrude into the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. Now the powerful committee of the US Senate will consider this bill. It is a coincidence that the Bill will be taken up for consideration when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to the US.

Two US lawmakers have introduced a bipartisan bill in the US Parliament supporting India on the issue of Arunachal Pradesh. The bill has been introduced by Congressmen Jeff Merkley and Bill Hagerty from Oregon. Senator Jeff Merkley, co-chair of the Congressional Executive Commission on China, said the US supports freedom and the rule of law around the world. The resolution makes it clear that the US considers Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India and not the People’s Republic of China. The bill asked the US government to further strengthen ties with allied countries and criticized China’s aggression. It also condemned China’s attempts to use military force to change the status quo on the LAC, build villages in disputed areas, issue maps of Indian cities in Arunachal Pradesh in Mandarin and extend its territorial claim to Bhutan. The Foreign Relations Committee of the US Senate has agreed to discuss the bill. The bill also talks about strengthening defense, technology, economic ties between India and America.