‘Arunachal Pradesh integral part of India’, US Senate committee passes resolution

The Senate Committee of the United States Congress on Thursday Arunachal Pradesh Passed a resolution recognizing it as an integral part of India. The resolution was passed by Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon , Senator Bill Hegerty of Tennessee and Senator John Cornyn of Texas . The resolution was sponsored by Senators Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD). The legislation confirms that the US recognizes the McMahon Line as the international border between China and the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. It rejected China’s claim on large parts of Arunachal Pradesh

‘US views the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh as part of the Republic of India’

“America’s values ​​of freedom and supporting a rules-based order must be at the center of all our actions and relationships around the world,” said Senator Merkley, who serves as co-chair of the Senate Committee – Congressional-Executive on China Commission.” By passage of this resolution, the Committee affirms that the United States views the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh as part of the Republic of India – not the People’s Republic of China – and that the United States supports like-minded people in the region And committed to deepening assistance.

America stands with India

Meanwhile, Senator Hegerty said that at a time when China continues to pose serious and threatening threats to a free and open Indo-Pacific region, it is important for the United States to stand up for its strategic partners in the region—especially India and the United States. Stand shoulder to shoulder together. According to an official statement, the other Quads will push back against the CCP’s broader strategy of country- and regional expansion that it has pursued in the South and East China Seas, the Himalayas and the South Pacific.

The resolution recognized Arunachal as a part of the Republic of India.

Senator Cornyn said, “As tensions rise between India and China along their shared border, the United States must stand firm in defense of democracy by supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific.” Cornyn further said that the resolution would confirm that the US considers Arunachal Pradesh to be “part of the Republic of India”.

What is India-China border dispute?

Before understanding the border dispute with China, it is necessary to understand a little geography. India shares a 3,488 km long border with China. This border is divided into three sectors- Eastern, Middle and Western. In the eastern sector, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh share a border with China, which is 1346 km long. The middle sector has the border of Himachal and Uttarakhand, whose length is 545 km. At the same time, Ladakh comes in the western sector, with which China shares a 1,597 km long border. China claims its share of 90 thousand square km of Arunachal Pradesh. Whereas, about 38 thousand square km of Ladakh is under the occupation of China.

Aksai Chin dispute

Apart from this, in an agreement on March 2, 1963, Pakistan had given 5,180 square km of PoK land to China. In 1956-57, China built a highway from Xinjiang to Tibet. He passed the road of this highway through Aksai Chin. At that time Aksai Chin was with India only. On passing the road, then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru wrote a letter to Chinese President Zhou Enlai. Responding, Zhou raised the issue of border dispute and claimed that its 13,000 sq km area is occupied by India. Zhou also said that his country does not follow the McMahon Line decided in 1914.

What is this McMahon line?

In 1914 a conference was held in Shimla. There were three parties in it – Britain, China and Tibet. Some important decisions related to the border were taken in this conference. At that time the Foreign Secretary of British India was Henry McMahon. He drew the 890 km long border between British India and Tibet. This was called the McMahon Line. In this line, Arunachal Pradesh was described as a part of India. After independence, India accepted the McMahon Line, but China refused to accept it. China claimed that Arunachal is a part of southern Tibet and since it occupied Tibet, Arunachal also belonged to it.

