arvind kejriwal accuses delhi police of manhandling manish sisodia shares video avd

What is special in the video shared by Kejriwal

In the video shared by Arvind Kejriwal with his Twitter handle, a police officer can be seen keeping his hand on Manish Sisodia’s neck, for which Kejriwal has accused the police of misbehaving. According to what is seen in the video, when Manish Sisodia was coming out of the court after his appearance, media persons asked him questions about PM Modi. When Sisodia was answering, then in order to protect him from the media, the police personnel took him forward rapidly, during which Sisodia staggered. Still the soldiers keep moving forward with them. Now Aam Aadmi Party and Kejriwal are the attackers regarding this.