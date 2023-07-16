‘Arvind Kejriwal always runs away from his responsibilities’, says Anurag Thakur on Delhi floods

In Delhi, the water level of Yamuna river was recorded at 205.78 meters at 2 pm. Union Minister Anurag Thakur has strongly attacked the AAP government of Delhi on the flood situation in Delhi. He said that Arvind Kejriwal always runs away from his responsibilities. The central government sent 13 NDRF units, which worked to save lives and property of many people here. The Government of India had also sent 2 helicopters of the Air Force, Air Force personnel, experts in forensic science. The center has also given 2 relief installments of 180 and 181 crores. When the assessment of the damage caused by the rains comes from the state government, then the central government has neither left any gap before nor will leave it any further.

Delhi MCD Mayor Dr. Shelly Oberoi visited the flood affected area of ​​Priyadarshini Colony. He said that people here have told us that a lot of their belongings have been washed away in the water. Many important documents like Aadhaar and Voter ID cards have been washed away. We assure people that we will organize a camp so that they can make these official documents soon. On Sunday, Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena visited the Shanti Van flood affected area. The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi also inspected the flood affected Rajghat area.

6 districts affected in Delhi

After visiting the flood relief camp at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Mori Gate, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that water entered the houses of many people in the low-lying areas around the Yamuna river and the Delhi government has set up separate shelters for them. Many relief camps have been set up at different places. 6 districts are affected in Delhi. We are also finding a way to compensate the flood-affected people whose everything was washed away. Trying to get the water out of the pump. Now gradually the water level has come up to 205.9.

yamuna bank metro station reopened

On Sunday, a team of Indian Navy divers started a campaign to open the gate at the ITO Yamuna barrage in the national capital Delhi. Here, Yamuna Bank station on Blue Line of Delhi Metro has been reopened for entry and exit of passengers after the water level of Yamuna river decreased. Let us tell you that the station was temporarily closed for entry and exit of passengers on Thursday due to rising water level in Yamuna river. The Yamuna in Delhi has been in spate for the last one week and its 1978 water level record of 207.49 meters was broken on Wednesday when its water level reached 207.71 metres. People had to face problems due to floods in many major areas of Delhi. Now the water level of Yamuna is declining.

NGOs came forward

The record increase in the water level of Yamuna in Delhi has affected the normal life. Due to the flood, the roads have been flooded in many areas of Delhi. The rise in water level has caused damage to properties in low-lying areas and is creating a complicated situation for people living in flood-affected areas. Here in many cases animals like stray dogs, destitute cows, bulls and cats were left there after which NGOs came forward. NDRF came forward to rescue more than 900 animals from the flood affected areas of Delhi and Noida in the last few days. Apart from this, two NGOs also rescued more than 400 dogs from these areas.

North Delhi residents return to their homes

People of North Delhi were seen returning to their shops and homes on Sunday after the water level of Yamuna river receded. These people left their homes and shops and went to a safer place due to the flood. Some people returned to take stock of their shops in Monastery Bazaar near Kashmere Gate, where heavy rains last week flooded and residents took shelter in relief camps.