Arvind Kejriwal hugs Satyendar Jain in the hospital, this is the condition of the former health minister

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday paid tribute to the hospitalized party leader. Satyendra Jain Met and described him as a brave man and a hero.

Jain was injured after falling in Tihar Jail’s bathroom.

Last Thursday, he was admitted to the hospital after he collapsed in jail due to dizziness. Former Health Minister Satyendra Jain was first admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, and was later shifted to Lok Nayak Jayaprakash (LNJP) Hospital due to breathing problems.

Kejriwal shared photos of his meeting with Jain on the media.

Satyendar Jain suffered serious spinal injury due to falling in the bathroom, continuous health check-up

Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal meets former Delhi minister & AAP leader Satyendar Jain at LNJP Hospital, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/nTzGC3ypu6

Satyendra Jain will not be able to talk to the media during the bail period

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed Jain to undergo treatment in a hospital of his choice. The court has also directed Jain not to talk to the media during the interim bail period. Jain’s interim bail period will end on July 11.

ED arrested in money laundering case

Jain, who has been lodged in Tihar Jail since his arrest by the ED in a money laundering case in May last year, was granted interim bail for six weeks by the Supreme Court last Friday on medical grounds.