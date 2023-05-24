Arvind Kejriwal met Uddhav Thackeray, sought support in the fight against the central ordinance

Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal met Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Kejriwal sought Uddhav’s support in the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) fight against the Centre’s ordinance on deregulation of services in the National Capital Region.

Uddhav Thackeray told the central government the opposition

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said in a conversation with the media after the meeting with Arvind Kejriwal, we all have come together to save the country and democracy. I think we should not be called ‘opposition’ party, rather they (Centre) should be called opposition and opposition. Because they are against democracy and constitution.

Along with Kejriwal, Maan and Sanjay Singh also met Uddhav

Uddhav Thackeray Kejriwal was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP’s Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha and Delhi government minister Atishi during the meeting.

#WATCH , We all have come together to save the country and democracy. I think we should not be called ‘opposition’ parties in fact they (Centre) should be called ‘opposition’ since they are against Democracy and Constitution: Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/gk3izB2sLZ

Kejriwal will also seek support from Sharad Pawar

Arvind Kejriwal will also meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday itself to seek his support in AAP’s fight against the Centre’s ordinance.

Kejriwal is traveling across the country to gather support of opposition parties against the central ordinance

Kejriwal and Mann met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Tuesday as part of their nationwide tour to garner support of opposition parties against the central government’s ordinance.

Know what is the ordinance of the central government, on which there was a ruckus

The central government came out with an ordinance on May 19 to set up the National Capital Public Service Authority for transfer and administrative action against officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and DANICS cadre. A week before this, the Supreme Court had handed over the control of the services to the elected government of Delhi in all other matters, except the matters related to police, civil service and land. An ordinance needs to be approved by the Parliament within six months. It is believed that the central government may introduce a bill related to this ordinance in the monsoon session of Parliament.