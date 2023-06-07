Arvind Kejriwal will meet Akhilesh Yadav today, friendship will flourish with the help of ordinance, new political equations can be formed

Lucknow: Political mercury is expected to heat up in UP on Wednesday regarding the bill related to the right of transfer and posting of administrative officers of the central government. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with the SP President in the capital Lucknow Akhilesh Yadav Will meet. During this, he will seek SP’s cooperation in the Parliament on this issue.

Kejriwal will meet SP President Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Wednesday. He will be accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, UP’s party in-charge MP Sanjay Singh, Delhi Education Minister Atishi Marlena Singh and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha.

All the leaders along with Arvind Kejriwal will meet Akhilesh Yadav after reaching the SP headquarters in the afternoon from Lucknow airport. In fact, Arvind Kejriwal is trying to garner support from the opposition against the Centre’s ordinance on the issue of transfer-posting of administrative officers in Delhi. SP President Akhilesh Yadav has termed this move of the Center as an insult to the judiciary. In such a situation, now both the leaders will discuss further strategy on this issue in Lucknow.

Aam Aadmi Party is trying to get the support of maximum parties to oppose this bill in Rajya Sabha. The number of members of non-BJP parties is more in Rajya Sabha. Arvind Kejriwal is trying not to allow the bill to be passed in the Rajya Sabha through this power. The Samajwadi Party has three members each in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. In such a situation, the friendship between Aam Aadmi Party and SP is also important in terms of new future equations.

It is being said that in the presence of Arvind Kejriwal and Akhilesh Yadav, the Lok Sabha elections 2024 can also be discussed. AAP is constantly trying to strengthen its roots in UP. In such a situation, the support of SP can prove beneficial for him. On the other hand, the manner in which the Aam Aadmi Party defeated the BJP in Punjab, it is being said that the SP will get the benefit of its strategy if there is an alliance in UP as well.

Akhilesh Yadav, however, is now on the path of ‘Ekla Chalo’. Alliance with big parties has been harmful for SP. In such a situation, he does not want to make a decision in haste. According to the party’s chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary, only the meeting between the two leaders has been fixed. Apart from the ordinance, what subjects will be discussed, it cannot be told in advance.

