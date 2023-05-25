Arvind Kejriwal will meet Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, gathering support against the ordinance

New Delhi : Arvind Kejriwal will meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party president Rahul Gandhi on Friday in a bid to seek support from opposition parties against the Centre’s ordinance to control services in Delhi. Earlier, he met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Thursday, while on Wednesday he met Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray. However, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had met Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on Monday earlier this week before meeting Aam Aadmi Party patron Arvind Kejriwal. In this meeting, he also raised the issue of supporting Arvind Kejriwal on the Centre’s ordinance.

Arvind Kejriwal has met Uddhav-Mamata

Let us inform that Aam Aadmi Party patron Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at his Bandra residence and sought support on the issue of the ordinance. On Tuesday, Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met their West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata as part of their nationwide tour to drum up support for AAP’s fight against the Centre’s ordinance.

The bill will not be able to pass in the Rajya Sabha if it comes with the opposition

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that if all non-BJP parties come together, the passage of a bill on the central government’s ordinance related to control of services in Delhi can be stopped in the Rajya Sabha. Talking to reporters in Mumbai after meeting Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar, Arvind Kejriwal said that NCP will support Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Rajya Sabha as no party has majority. He said that the ordinance has affected the federal structure of the country.

Arvind Kejriwal met Uddhav Thackeray, sought support in the fight against the central ordinance

BJP adopts three methods to topple the opposition government

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that if people form a government other than the BJP, the BJP resorts to three methods (to topple that government) – buying ruling party MLAs, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or issuing an ordinance to ensure that the elected government does not function. He said that not allowing the elected governments to work through ordinances is not good for the country.