Arvind Kejriwal will meet Mamta Banerjee in Kolkata, Congress will hold opposition meeting against the ordinance

New Delhi : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will meet her counterpart Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) patriarch Arvind Kejriwal in Kolkata on Tuesday as part of a campaign to unite the opposition against the ruling BJP at the Centre. It is being expressed that during this meeting Mamta Banerjee will discuss with Arvind Kejriwal about strengthening opposition unity. Along with this, there is also news that the Congress has decided to support the Aam Aadmi Party against the central government’s ordinance regarding the right to ‘services’ in Delhi. However, the Congress has said that it will first hold talks with the opposition parties on this issue. The date and place of the meeting with the opposition parties will be announced in a day or two.

Center’s ordinance on administrative services will be discussed

According to media reports, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Tuesday. An official of the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal said that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will also accompany Kejriwal during his meeting with Mamata Banerjee. Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is trying to get the support of opposition parties in his government’s fight against the Center over an ordinance to control administrative services in Delhi.

Kejriwal will take support from the whole country

Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet that from today I am going across the country for the rights of the people of Delhi. The Supreme Court passed the order after years and did justice to the people of Delhi, giving them their rights. The central government took away all those rights by bringing an ordinance. When this law will come in the Rajya Sabha, do not let it pass under any circumstances. Will meet presidents of all political parties and seek their support.

Mamta Banerjee will meet Kejriwal behind closed doors

According to media reports, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann after a brief meeting with AAP leaders from West Bengal after landing at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, the two leaders will meet the Trinamool Congress chief. For this, the state secretariat will go to Naban. A senior TMC leader said that they (Kejriwal and Mamata) are going to have a closed-door meeting at the state secretariat. They can also discuss possible strategies for the general elections to be held next year. After this, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann will take a return flight from Kolkata on Tuesday evening.

Whose rule over Delhi? AAP will hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan against the ordinance of the Center

Will meet Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal has also met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar regarding the service ordinance. Nitish has assured full support to AAP in its fight with the Center in this matter. Kejriwal can also meet Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Wednesday. On May 19, the central government came out with an ordinance to set up the National Capital Public Service Authority for the transfer of officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and DANICS cadre and to take administrative action against them.