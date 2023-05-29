Arvind Kejriwal will not get support of Congress on ordinance issue? Know where the screw got stuck

Congress Leaders of the Delhi and Punjab units met party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday. According to the news that is coming out after this, most of these leaders have met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the issue of the ordinance of the Center in Delhi. Aam Aadmi Party Have advocated not to stand with. This news has come to the fore by quoting sources.

Leaders of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee met party president Mallikarjun Kharge separately. After the meeting, on the question of alliance with Arvind Kejriwal, former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President Navjot Singh Sidhu said that where there are ideological differences, there cannot be an alliance. I am very clear that my fight is on the side of truth. I do not compromise on moral values. Today the moral values ​​have gone to a lower level as the democratic values ​​have declined.

Kejriwal had urged

Let us tell you that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party had urged all the opposition parties, including the Congress, to oppose the bill related to the ordinance of the Center in Parliament. After this, former Union Minister Ajay Maken and some other Congress leaders, opening a front against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the subject of this ordinance of the Central Government, urged their high command not to support the Aam Aadmi Party and Kejriwal in this matter. .

what is the matter

It is noteworthy that the Center had recently issued an ordinance to set up the National Capital Civil Services Authority for transfer and disciplinary action against IAS and DANICS cadre officers. The ordinance came after the Supreme Court handed over control of services other than police, public order and services related to land to the elected government in Delhi.

