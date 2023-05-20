Aryan Khan drugs case: Sameer Wankhede appeared before CBI, accused of demanding bribe of Rs 25 crore

Former Regional Director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai Sameer Wankhede Today Cordelia appeared before the CBI in connection with the seizure of drugs from Cruz. The officer said that Wankhede reached the CBI’s office in Bandra-Kurla Complex around 10.15 am. On his way to the agency’s office, he only said this to the media persons, Satyamev Jayate.

The former NCB director has been accused of demanding Rs 25 crore for not including the name of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

CBI sent summons to Sameer Wankhede for questioning on Thursday

The CBI had sent summons to Sameer Wankhede on Thursday for questioning in the Aryan Khan case, but he did not appear before the agency that day. NCB did not include his name in the chargesheet filed in the case due to lack of evidence against Aryan Khan.

The CBI had registered an FIR against Sameer Wankhede and four others on May 11.

Sameer Wankhede files petition in Bombay High Court requesting quashing of FIR

Wankhede, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of the CBI FIR lodged against him on charges of extortion and bribery. After which the court gave relief to Wankhede from arrest till 22 May. The court had said that no coercive action like arrest should be taken against the accused Wankhede till May 22.

Significantly, Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested on October 3, 2021 after a raid on the Cordelia cruise ship. However, Aryan was granted bail after three weeks by the Bombay High Court after the anti-narcotics agency failed to produce sufficient evidence to substantiate the allegations against him.