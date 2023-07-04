As soon as Sawan arrives, traveling to Deoghar became expensive, on July 19, Patna’s air fare crossed 10 thousand

The month of Sawan has started. In such a situation, people have started going to Baba Nagari Deoghar. Because of which, there is an increase in the air fare of Patna-Deoghar flight, which remains empty up to 50 percent on normal days. On July 19, the air fare from Deoghar to Patna has crossed Rs 10,000. With the start of monsoon, there is a sharp increase in the air fares from Patna to Deoghar. The normal round-trip air fare of Rs 1400 has increased to Rs 2848 till July 10, which is double the fare on normal days.

On July 19, the fare crossed 10 thousand

Even after July 10, the air fare from Patna to Deoghar is Rs 1744, which is about 25 percent more than the normal fare. However, the air fare from Deoghar to Patna was available for Rs 1410 on Tuesday night at 8 pm for July 12. But on July 19, the air fare for coming from Deoghar to Patna has increased seven times from normal to Rs.10,920. However, the fare to go from Patna to Deoghar on this day is Rs.1675.

The rent is increasing rapidly as soon as the season starts

It may be noted that from Patna to Deoghar, Indigo Airlines’s small aircraft ATR, which is 72 seater, goes. This aircraft, which runs only four days a week, has less than 50 per cent seats full on normal days, but with the onset of Sawan, the atmosphere has completely changed from Tuesday and the fares are increasing rapidly.

