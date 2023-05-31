As soon as the sun set, bike riders looted the gold chain of an elderly woman standing at the gate, the daughter-in-law kept watching from a distance

Agra. Two bike-borne robbers looted the chain of an elderly woman standing outside her house on Wednesday night in Trans Yamuna Colony Phase 1 of Tajnagari Agra. At around 9:15 pm, 60-year-old Nivedita Gupta’s wife, late Kamlesh Gupta, living in Trans Yamuna Phase One C 428, was returning home after purchasing some items from Bhardwaj intersection. She was standing at the door of her house to get the gate opened. Meanwhile, two youths who came from Bhardwaj intersection on a black bike broke the chain from the woman’s neck. They fled with the bike towards the Royal Public Square.

Fearlessly committed the crime in black clothes

Nivedita Gupta

By the time the elderly woman raised her voice for rescue after the chain broke, the bike-borne robbers had fled from the spot. The woman says that the looted chain is of about 30 grams. Deepti Gupta, the daughter-in-law of the victim’s elder, told that she was standing at the shop when the incident happened. He saw that two youths were sitting on a black bike. The young man sitting behind broke the chain from his mother-in-law’s neck. The young man who robbed the chain was wearing black clothes. There was neither a helmet nor a mask on the face of both the youths.

Police accused of negligence in patrolling

The regional people present at the spot have also raised questions on the working style of the police. People complained that the colony is not patrolled by the police. Because of this, the morale of the criminals is high. For this reason, the incident of chain snatching was carried out from outside the house. However, the police reached the information of the incident and took information about the incident from the victim woman. Looking at the footage of nearby CCTV cameras to find clues of the robbers.