Asaduddin Owaisi made a scathing attack on opposition unity, told ‘Chaudhary’s Jamaat’

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi today made a scathing attack on the opposition unity and said that our party uniform civil code (UCC) will oppose. If the opposition parties want to defeat the BJP, then you have to come out in the open and say that you oppose the agenda of the BJP. But the opposition parties are not behaving like this.

Opposition unity is just a group of Chaudharys

In a scathing attack on the opposition, Asaduddin Owaisi said that in the name of opposition unity, only big ‘Chowdhary ki Jamaat’ is being created, but no plan is visible to defeat the BJP. If the opposition is uniting then why Telangana CM KCR was not invited to the meeting. He is not a common man but a big player in politics.

#WATCH , Our party will oppose UCC…If you (opposition parties) want to defeat BJP then you have to show the difference that you will not follow the agenda set by BJP. They (opposition parties) are a club of big ‘Chaudharis’. You have not invited our Telangana CM to the meeting.… pic.twitter.com/ABGOvfPbVV

— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023



15 parties gathered in Patna meeting

Significantly, the opposition is uniting to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In this sequence, on the initiative of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, leaders of 15 major parties of the country reached Patna and shared the stage to defeat BJP. However, many such issues also came to the fore in this meeting, which were going to raise questions on the unity of the opposition. Opposition meeting is going to be held in Bengaluru on 18th July.

Arvind Kejriwal kept the condition

In the Patna meeting, 15 opposition parties came together, but Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal said that he would join the mission only if all the parties oppose the ordinance in Parliament, which is against the Delhi government regarding the central government service matter. Has brought However, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah came first to oppose this proposal of Arvind Kejriwal and he said that when the central government came with Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, did the Aam Aadmi Party oppose it? Now how are they expecting that we every party will stand with them when it comes to them.

There is no dispute over the leader of the opposition

Another question that remained unanswered in the opposition unity meeting was who would be the leader of the opposition. On this issue, Rahul Gandhi said that the meeting of the opposition has been held for unity, there is no discussion about the face of the leader. But everyone is aware of the truth in this statement. In the Patna meeting, RJD supremo Lalu Yadav, however, said that Rahul Gandhi should get married, we will all become baraatis. Many meanings are being extracted from this statement of Lalu Yadav and it is being said that he has declared Rahul Gandhi as the leader of the opposition. Although there is a lot of controversy on this issue, because the opposition includes veterans like Mamta Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, Nitish Kumar and Sharad Pawar. In such a situation, if Asaduddin Owaisi is questioning their solidarity, then it will not be wrong.

24 parties will join on July 18

On July 18, a meeting of opposition parties is being organized in Bengaluru. It is being told that 24 opposition parties will participate in this meeting. Earlier information was coming that Trinamool Congress leader and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would not attend the meeting. But later Mamta Banerjee has confirmed that she will be a part of this meeting. There is no doubt that if the opposition gets the support of Mamta Banerjee, then definitely her strength will increase. The opposition is very keen on the meeting on 18th July, that is why Sonia Gandhi will also attend the meeting on 18th July. Although Sonia Gandhi’s health is not doing well for a long time and she stays away from meetings and gatherings, but to strengthen the opposition unity, Sonia Gandhi will attend the Bengaluru meeting.

The ruling party will also show strength on July 18

At the same time, the ruling party has also started an exercise to break the opposition unity and answer it. It may be known that on July 18, the BJP has called a meeting of NDA allies. This meeting will also be organized in Bengaluru in which the ruling party will show its power. It is being told that PM Narendra Modi will preside over this meeting. BJP President JP Nadda has started sending invitations to all the allies for this meeting. In an attempt to unite the allies, JP Nadda has also sent invitations to those allies who were running angry for some time, including Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi. Along with these, Upendra Kushwaha from Bihar and Mukesh Sahni of VIP party are also likely to be called in the meeting. It is also being speculated that old allies Akali Dal and Chandrababu Naidu will also be called in the NDA meeting.

Explainer: Congress PSG meeting may take a big decision on UCC and opposition unity loksabha election 2024