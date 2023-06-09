Asaduddin Owaisi’s demand- government should tell where love jihad is happening, also attacked BJP regarding Tipu Sultan and Aurangzeb

President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi Kolhapur violence and love jihad Targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on some other issues including and alleged that the aim of the ruling party at the Center is to spread hatred in the society and defame Muslims.

Why bother with the name of Tipu Sultan?

Addressing a public meeting late on Thursday night, he referred to the violence in Kolhapur and said that when someone brought a picture of Tipu Sultan, ‘RSS people’ took to the streets. Targeting the BJP, he said that just as a list of 44 organizations has been banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, similarly the central government should issue a list banning names like Tipu, Aurangzeb and Babur. Needed.

Will Godse’s name be in the list of banned people?

Owaisi cited the statement of a Maharashtra minister, who said that 21 people have been arrested so far and said, if keeping photos is a crime, then tell under which section of the IPC it comes. Continuing his attack on the BJP, he said that the party should tell whether it would include Godse’s name in the list of banned names or not. He said, now the matter has come even to the name. Referring to ‘Love Jihad’, he said that if this is happening in Maharashtra then details about such incidents should be released.

Government should give details of love jihad

Owaisi said that the government should tell where such incidents happened. It happened in Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Sangli or Western Maharashtra or in Marathwada. He said, but the government will not tell, it will only say that ‘love jihad’ is happening. He said, the BJP government has organized 50 meetings to spread hatred and defame Muslims and Islam.

