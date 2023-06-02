Ashada 2023 Month Start Date: The month of Ashadha is starting from this day, know 10 special things

Ashada 2023 Month Start Date: According to the Hindu calendar, the fourth month is Ashadha month which has special significance. In this month, there is a law to worship Mars along with Lord Sun. After facing the scorching heat of the month of Jyeshtha, there is relief from the rains in the month of Ashadh. According to Hindu beliefs, this month is considered to be the month of rest for all the deities. Know when the month of Ashadh starts and its importance.

When is the month of Ashadh starting?

According to the Hindu calendar, the month of Ashadh will begin with the end of the full moon date of Jyestha month. The Pratipada Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Ashadh month starts from 9.11 am on 4th June and ends at 6.39 am on 5th June. In such a situation, the month of Ashadh is starting from 5th June, 2023. With this, the finale will end on 3rd July 2023 on Guru Purnima.

10 special things of Ashadh month

1. Farmers Month

The rainy season is considered to be duly started from the month of Ashadh. This month is considered very important for agriculture.

2. Drink only clean water

According to the mythological belief in the month of Ashadh, the origin of animals in water increases in this month, therefore special care should be taken for the cleanliness of water in this month.

3. Take care of health

Digestion also slows down in the month of Ashadh, so special care should be taken of health in this month. Health should be taken care of not only in this month but also for the next three months. Water-rich fruits should be eaten in this month. Don’t eat vine at all in Ashadh.

4. Vishnu worship and charity

By worshiping Lord Vishnu in the month of Ashadh, virtue is attained. On the first day of the month of Ashadh, donation of Khadaun, umbrella, salt and gooseberry is made to a Brahmin.

5. Dev falls asleep

Gods sleep in this month. Devshayani or Harishayani Ekadashi is celebrated in this month. From this day all kinds of auspicious and auspicious works stop.

6. Month of Chaturmas

Chaturmas starts from the month of Ashadha. Chaturmas is a period of 4 months, which starts from Ashadh Shukla Ekadashi and continues till Kartik Shukla Ekadashi. During this period, by stopping the journeys, the Sant Samaj stays at one place and does fasting, meditation and penance.

7. Month of wishes

This month is also called the month of wish fulfillment. Whatever wish is made in this month gets fulfilled. The great festival of Guru Purnima is also celebrated on the full moon day of the month of Ashadh. The provision of performing most of the Yagya in this month of the year has been told in the scriptures.

8. Month of Gupta Navratri

There are four Navratris in a year:- Magh, Chaitra, Ashadh and Ashwin. Navratri of Chaitra month is called Badi or Basant Navratri and Navratri of Ashwin month is called Chhoti or Sharadiya Navratri. There is a gap of 6 months between the two. The remaining two Navratri of Ashadh and Magh month are called Gupta Navratri. In the month of Ashadh, there is ‘Secret Navratri’ for Tantra and Shakti worship.

9. Worship of Mars and Sun

In this month, worship of Lord Vishnu as well as water makes it easy to get wealth and worship of Mars and Sun maintains the energy level. Apart from this, worship of Goddess also gives auspicious results.

10. Significance of Guru Purnima

The full moon date of Ashadh month is considered very special. The festival of Guru Purnima, Vyas Purnima is celebrated only on the full moon date of Ashadh month.