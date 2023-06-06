Ashadh Month 2023: Ashadh month has started, know the importance and method of worship

Ashadh Month 2023: According to the Hindu calendar, there are a total of 12 months in a solar year. Every month has a special significance in the Hindu calendar. The rainy season is considered to be duly started from the month of Ashadh. This month is considered very important for agriculture, it is said that Ashadh is called the wish fulfillment month, the pilgrimages, prayers, chanting, penance and meditation done in this month become proven.

From when the month of Ashadh started?

The month of Jyestha comes before Ashadh. According to the Hindu calendar, when the full moon of Shukla Paksha of Jyestha month comes and then it ends, then the month of Ashadha starts from the next date. This time the Pratipada Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Ashadh month has started on 4th June at 9.11 am and with this the month of Ashadh has also started. The month of Ashadh will end on 3rd July.

Importance of Ashadha Month (Ashadha Month Significance)

Worshiping Lord Vishnu in the month of Ashadha is considered very special. By donating pots, umbrellas, salt and gooseberry in the month of Ashadh, you get inexhaustible virtue. The provision of performing most of the Yagya in this month of the year has been mentioned in the scriptures. The rainy season starts from the month of Ashadh, in such a situation, the risk of infection in the environment increases, that is why, by performing ya or havan in this month, harmful insects and kites are destroyed. In this month, worship of Guru on Guru Purnima brings happiness and prosperity in life. Along with this, the worship of Goddess is considered auspicious and fruitful during Gupta Navratri for Tantra and Shakti. In the month of Ashadh, the energy level improves by worshiping Sun and Mars.

Chartumas 2023 begins

According to the Hindu calendar, Chaturmas starts from the month of Ashadh, which starts from Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha. Due to more months this year, Chartumas will be for full 5 months. In such a situation, it is forbidden to do any auspicious and auspicious work. During this, doing only penance, penance and meditation is considered auspicious. According to the Hindu calendar, Chaturmas begins on Thursday, June 29 on Devshayani Ekadashi and ends on November 23, Thursday, on Devutthan Ekadashi.