Ashadh Month 2023: The month of Ashadh is going to start, know why this month is so special

Ashadh Month 2023: Ashadh month is starting from 5th June 2023. Ashadh month is considered as the fourth month according to the Hindu calendar. According to the Panchang, the month of Ashadha will end on 3 July 2023. In order to please Lord Vishnu in the month of Ashadh, worshiping Lord Lakshmi Narayan daily while remaining celibate gives virtuous results.

When is the month of Ashadha starting

The month of Ashadh will start from 05 June 2023. The Pratipada date of Ashadh month will start from 04 June 2023. Its time will be 9.11 am. Udaya Tithi will be considered from June 05 only, after the Pratipada Tithi of the Krishna Paksha of the month is over. This day will be on Monday.

Know what to do in the month of Ashada

In the month of Ashadha, the thousand names of Vishnu should also be recited and on Ekadashi Tithi, Amavasya Tithi and Purnima Tithi, by donating food and umbrella, Khadau, Amla, Mango, Melon etc. fruits, clothes, sweets etc. Must eat on time.

Take care of these things of food and drink in the month of Ashadh

Eat fruits containing water in this month.

Consume oil things at least.

Do not eat stale food.

Wash all the things brought from the market thoroughly before use.

What to do in the month of Ashada

The month of Ashadha is also known as the month of the rainy season. The risk of infection increases significantly in this season. In such a situation, take a nutritious and balanced diet during this time.