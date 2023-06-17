Ashadha Amavasya 2023: Ashadha Amavasya today, know from here these measures to please the ancestors

Ashadha Amavasya 2023: The day of Amavasya is special for performing Shraddha-Tarpan of ancestors. By doing this the ancestors become happy and bless. This brings happiness and prosperity in life, the family moves forward. At this time the month of Ashadha is going on. Today, June 18, is the new moon day of Ashadh month. Let’s know its importance and special things

Ashadh Amavasya 2023 today

The start time of Ashadh Amavasya Tithi will be: 17th June, Saturday at 9:11 am and its end time: 18th June, Sunday (do not do this work on Sunday) at 10:06 am. In this case, Darsha Amavasya will be celebrated on 17th June and Ashadh Amavasya on 18th June.

Significance of Ashada Amavasya

The souls of the ancestors are satisfied by offering them on Ashadh Amavasya. At the same time, worship is done on this day for any good crop. Amavasya is considered the birth date of Shani Dev. That’s why doing worship and remedies related to Amavasya Shani Dev is considered very fruitful. This time, due to this Amavasya being on Saturday, it has become Shani Amavasya. It is considered very auspicious to donate things related to Shani on Shani Amavasya.

These measures to please the ancestors on the day of Amavasya

For the peace and happiness of the ancestors, some special work can be done on the day of Ashadh Amavasya. Learn what should be done on the day of Ashadh Amavasya to please the ancestors.

On the day of Ashadh Amavasya, tarpan should be done in the south direction by pouring sesame seeds in water in the name of ancestors.

Amavasya Tithi is dedicated to the ancestors, in such a situation, offering prayers to the ancestors on this day gives them satisfaction and they bless them with happiness.

On the day of Ashadh Amavasya, worship the Peepal tree and tie a sacred yellow thread around it 108 times.

Light a lamp under the Peepal tree, by doing this you get the blessings of the ancestors and prosperity in the family.

While meditating on the ancestors, definitely donate on the day of Ashadh Amavasya. You can donate food, clothes etc. to any needy person.

If possible, plant a Peepal tree on the day of Ashada Amavasya and also serve this plant. By doing this the ancestors become very happy.

As the Peepal plant planted by you grows up, you will get blessings from your forefathers and all the problems in your house will gradually go away.

