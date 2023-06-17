Ashadha Amavasya 2023: Tomorrow is Ashadha Amavasya, do this special remedy, you will get auspicious results

Ashadha Amavasya 2023: The new moon day of the Krishna Paksha of the month of Ashadha is known as Darsha Amavasya and Ashadha Amavasya. Along with taking a bath in the holy river on this day, auspicious results are obtained by donating according to one’s ability. When will Ashadh Amavasya of the year 2023 be celebrated on 17 or 18 June? There is a lot of confusion going on regarding this. Let’s know when will Amavasya be celebrated?

When is Ashadha Amavasya 2023? (Ashadha Amavasya Kab Hai 2023)

According to the Hindu calendar, Amavasya Tithi begins on Saturday, June 17 at 09.11 am and will end the next day i.e. June 18 at 10.06 am. In this case, according to Udaya Tithi, Ashadh Amavasya will be on 18th June.

Ashada Amavasya Significance

After the end of the month of Ashadh, the rainy season begins. Ashada Amavasya is especially considered very important for the peace of the souls of ancestors. It is said that taking a bath in a holy river on this day gives double and quadruple results.

Ashadh Amavasya 2023 Astrological Remedies for Kalsarp Dosh

If there is Kalsarp Dosh in your horoscope, then worship Lord Shiva on Ashadh Amavasya with the help of rituals. This puja has to be done in Rahukaal because due to the special position of Rahu and Ketu in the horoscope, Kalsarp Dosha arises.

Ashadh Amavasya 2023 Measures to strengthen luck

Mix sugar in flour and feed it to black ants on Ashadh Amavasya. Your sins will be destroyed by this and luck will prevail due to the increase of virtue.

Ashadh Amavasya 2023 Pitra Dosh Remedy

The solution to get rid of Pitra Dosh is that after taking bath in the morning, you should offer water to the ancestors. Worship their god Aryama. Donate clothes, food etc. to a poor Brahmin for the sake of ancestors.