Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2023: Gupt Navratri of Ashadha month is starting from today, know the worship method and importance

Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2023: The festival of Navratri is considered very auspicious and fruitful for the worship of Shakti. Gupta Navratri of the month of Ashadh, which gives desired boon from ten Mahavidyas, Gupta Navratri is starting from 19th June. From the religious and spiritual point of view, the Gupta Navratri of the month of Ashadh has great importance.

secret navratri auspicious time

Pratipada Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Ashadh month will start at 10:06 am on 18th June and end of Pratipada Tithi on 19th June at 11:25 am. Navratri Vrat will be observed from June 19 keeping in view of Udaya Tithi.

Ghatasthapana is considered special on this day. Navratri begins with Ghatasthapana. This time on Gupta Navratri, the auspicious time of Ghatasthapana is falling from 5.23 am to 7.27 am on June 19. Talking about Abhijit Muhurta, it will be on June 19 from 11.55 am to 12.50 pm.

secret navratri worship method

One should wake up before sunrise to worship the goddess on the Gupta Navratri of Ashadh month. After taking a bath, keep the idol or picture of the Goddess in a holy place on a post with a red cloth and sanctify it with the water of the Ganges.

Sow barley seeds in an earthen pot before starting the worship of the goddess according to the rules and regulations. After this, set up an urn for the worship of the mother and recite Durga Saptshati and chant her mantras with full devotion by lighting an unbroken flame.

Importance of worshiping Goddess in Gupta Navratri

According to Hindu belief, in Chaitra and Ashwin Navratri, where there is a law of worshiping 09 holy forms of Shakti, in Gupta Navratri there are 10 divine forms of Goddess Durga i.e. Maa Kali, Maa Tara, Maa Tripura Sundari, Maa Bhuvaneshwari, Maa Chinnamasta, Maa Tripura. Bhairavi, Maa Dhumavati, Maa Baglamukhi, Maa Matangi and Maa Kamala are worshipped. The importance of worship of all these 10 Mahavidyas has been told in the worship of Shakti. It is believed that on secretly worshiping these goddesses during Gupta Navratri, the biggest wishes of the seeker are fulfilled in the blink of an eye.