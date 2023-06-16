Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2023: Gupta Navratri is about to begin, see the list of worship material from here

Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2023: Gupt Navratri will be celebrated on the Pratipada date of Shukla Paksha of Ashadh month. Tantra Sadhana is done in this Navratri. During this, 9 forms of Goddess are worshiped in 9 days. The Pratipada date of Shukla Paksha of Ashadh month is starting from 19th June. Which will end on 28 June. During this time, devotees need some worship material to worship Mata Rani properly.

Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2023: These forms of mother are worshiped

In these nine days, 10 divine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped. The nine forms of Maa Durga are Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, Siddhidatri Mata. There, the ten Mahavidyas are Tara, Tripura Sundari, Bhuvaneshwari, Chinnamasta, Kali, Tripura Bhairavi, Dhumavati, Bagalamukhi. Ten Mahavidyas are worshiped in Gupta Navratri. Gupta Navratri has special significance for the seekers who learn Tantra Mantra.

Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2023: Gupta Navratri Puja Samagri List

The most important thing in Navratri is the idol or picture of Maa Durga. Along with this, red color is considered to be the most special color of Maa Durga. That’s why use red cloth as a seat in worship. Other ingredients include flowers, flower garland, mango leaves, bandanwar, betel nut, betel nut, cloves, batasha, lump of turmeric, a little ground turmeric, molly, roli, Kamalgatta, honey, sugar, Panchmeva, Gangajal, Naivedh, Javitri, Coconut Jata Wala, Dry Coconut, all colors for Navagraha Pujan or color rice, milk, clothes, curd, worship plate, lamp, ghee, incense sticks etc. Collect the goods in advance and keep them.

Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2023: Rules and regulations fixed for Ghatasthapana

Ghatasthapana is one of the important rituals of Navratri. It marks the beginning of the nine days of Durga Puja. In our scriptures, there are rules and regulations for doing Ghatasthapana during a certain period at the beginning of Navratri. Ghatasthapana is an invocation of Goddess Shakti and doing it at the wrong time can lead to wrath of Goddess Shakti, as stated in our scriptures.

Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2023: Ascendant is also important for Ghatasthapana

We also consider the Lagna and try to include Dvi-Swabhava Lagna (Dwi Svabhava Lagna) in the calculated Muhurta. During Sharadiya Navratri, dual-natured Lagna Virgo is dominant at sunrise and if suitable, we take it for Ghatasthapana Muhurta.