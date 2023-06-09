Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2023: Know when the Gupta Navratri of Ashadha month is starting, see auspicious time and importance

Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2023: The festival of Navratri (Navratri 2023) is celebrated a total of four times in a year. Out of which Navratri (Navratri 2023) is celebrated twice in all the houses. Twice Navratri is celebrated as Gupta Navratri (Gupt Navratri 2023). This year Gupt Navratri will start from 19th June till 28th June. During this, there is a law to worship ten Mahavidyas. This Navratri is very special for Tantra seekers. Know the auspicious time of Gupta Navratri, the time and importance of Ghatasthapana.

Gupt Navratri 2023 Kalash installation auspicious time

Auspicious time for Gupta Navratri Ghat Sthapana – 19 June 2023 Monday from 05.23 am to 07.27 am

Abhijeet Muhurt – on June 19 from 11.55 am to 12.50 pm

Ashadh Gupta Navratri 2023 Begins

According to the Panchang, this year, the Pratipada Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Ashadh month is starting from 10.06 am on Sunday, 18th June. This date is the next day, Monday, June 19, at 11.25 am. Pratipada Tithi is valid on 19th June, so Ashadh Gupta Navratri will start from 19th June.

Significance of Gupta Navratri

On the Gupta Navratri of the month of Ashadha, the Goddess is pleased through tantra-mantra. Ten Mahavidyas of the Goddess are worshiped these days. Gupta Navratri is a special time for worshipers of Mahakali and Lord Shiva (Shakts and Shaivites). During this, Tantra mantra seekers also do sadhna of ghosts and vampires etc.

Do the practice of these 10 Mahavidyas in Gupta Navratri

Mother Dhumavati

Maa Bagalamukhi

mother black

mother star

Maa Tripura Sundari

Mother Bhuvaneshwari

mother chinnamasta

Mother Tripura Bhairavi

Mother Matangi

Mother Kamala