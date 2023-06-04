Ashadha Month 2023: Ashadha month is about to begin, doing these things in Chaturmas gives inauspicious results

Ashadha Month 2023: The month of Ashadha comes after Jyestha. It is the fourth month of the year according to the Hindu calendar. It is very auspicious to worship Shiva and Vishnu in this month. Ashadh will run from 5th June to 3rd July 2023. The month of Ashadh is considered to fulfill wishes.

Many fasting festivals will be celebrated in the month of Ashadh

There are many big fasts and festivals in the month of Ashadh like Yogini Ekadashi, Pradosh Vrat, Monthly Shivratri, Halharini Amavasya, Ashadh Amavasya, Gupta Navratri Jagannath Rath Yatra etc.

When is the month of Ashadh starting?

According to the Hindu calendar, the month of Ashadh will begin with the end of the full moon date of Jyestha month. The Pratipada Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Ashadh month starts from 9.11 am on 4th June and ends at 6.39 am on 5th June. In such a situation, the month of Ashadh is starting from 5th June, 2023. With this, the finale will end on 3rd July 2023 on Guru Purnima.

Doing these things gives inauspicious results!

On the Ekadashi date of Shukla Paksha of Ashadh month, Lord Vishnu goes into Yoga Nidra for four months. This is how Chaturmas begins. These days all the auspicious programs like marriage, mundan, house warming etc. are banned because doing these works at this time gives inauspicious results and difficulties start increasing in life. According to the Panchang, this year Devshayani Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of Ashadh month is on June 29, 2023, Chaturmas is starting from this day. Chaturmas ends on Devuthani Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. In such a situation, Chaturmas will end on 23 November 2023.

Do not consume these things during this time

It is believed that milk, oil, brinjal, leafy vegetables, salty or spicy food should be avoided during this fast. Along with this, betel nuts, meat and alcohol are not consumed in this fast.