Ashes 2023: After the win against England, Pat Cummins took a jibe at MS Dhoni, also gave a big statement about CSK

Ashes 2023Australia defeated England by 2 wickets in a thrilling match in the first Test. Hero captain of this victory of Australian teamPat Cumminsare. He kept one end of the team even after the fall of 8 wickets and played a match-winning partnership with Nathan Lyon. At the same time, after this victory, Pat Cummins took a jibe at fans’ favorite and former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings in the press conference.

Pat Cummins took a jibe at MS Dhoni

Pat Cummins, who arrived at the press conference after winning the first Test match against England, took a jibe at IPL champion franchise Chennai Super Kings and team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Cummins said in the press conference that ‘to be honest, I am happy that I am not in CSK. Had I been there, the credit for my innings would have been given to Dhoni. Although Cummins gave this statement laughingly and jokingly.

Let us tell you that England team captain Ben Stokes was a part of Chennai Super Kings during IPL 2023. Although he could not play many matches this season. This statement of Cummins in Ace is being taken as a target on Ben Stokes.

Australia’s first Test

Batting first in this match, England scored 393 runs in the first innings. In response to which the Australian team scored 386 runs in the first innings. At the same time, in the second innings, the English team was all out for 273 runs. After which the Australia team got the target of 281 runs. Kangaroo team achieved this target by losing 8 wickets. Usman Khawaja performed brilliantly in this match for Australia. He played a brilliant inning of 141 runs in the first innings and 65 runs in the second innings.

