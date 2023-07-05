Ashes 2023: Anderson out, Moeen returns, England announce playing 11 for third Test

ashes series The third Test match is going to start from Sunday. host for this test match England Has announced his team. Moeen Ali has returned to the England team for the third Test against Australia. At the same time, veteran fast bowler James Anderson will not be seen in action in this match.

Anderson out of playing 11

Before the third Test match, England has announced its playing XI. England has rested veteran fast bowler James Anderson. Apart from Anderson, Josh Tongue and Oli Pope have also been dropped from the playing 11. In their place, the England team has included Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Moin Ali in the playing 11. These three star players will be seen showing off for England in the third Test of the Ashes. Moeen Ali was seen playing in the first Test of the Ashes. However, he had a finger injury due to which he was ruled out of the second test. Now he has returned to the playing 11 again after recovering.

There will be a change in Australia’s playing 11

There is also a change in the Australian team in the third test. In fact, the team’s veteran spin bowler Nathan Lyon has been ruled out of the Ashes due to injury. In such a situation, Todd Murphy can be included in the Australian playing 11 in his place. Let us tell you that the Australian team is currently leading 2-0 in the Ashes. If the Kangaroo team captures the third Test as well, then it will capture the Ashes.

England team for the third test

Ben Duckett, Jack Crawley, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad.

WI vs IND: Suryakumar will explode with the bat against the West Indies, amazing shots in the nets, VIDEO VIRAL James Anderson