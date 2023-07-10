Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes created history, broke this big record of MS Dhoni

Ben Stokes Break MS Dhoni Record:England finally retained themselves in the series by registering a 3-wicket win against Australia in the third Test match of the Ashes 2023 series on Sunday. In this five-match Test series, Australia won the first two matches and took a 2-0 lead, but now Ben Stokes The England team, led by, made a comeback to bring it to 2-1. With this victory, English captain Ben Stokes made former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni Has also broken a special record of

Ben Stokes broke Dhoni’s record



In this Test match played at Headingley ground in Leeds, England had a target of 251 runs to win. Which he chased after losing 7 wickets in 50 overs on the fourth day. With this victory, Ben Stokes created history in Test cricket. Ben Stokes has become the first captain to achieve a target of 250 or more most times. Under the captaincy of Stokes, the England team has done this feat 5 times. Before Stokes, this record was recorded in the name of former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Under Dhoni’s captaincy, Team India successfully chased the target of 250 four times.

Captain who achieved the target of 250 plus

Chasing a score of more than 250 in the fourth innings of Test cricket has not been an easy task for any team. While Ben Stokes is now at number one in this list, Dhoni is at second place while Ricky Ponting and Brian Lara are at third place, under whose captaincy their teams have managed to do this feat 3-3 times.

Ben Stokes (5)

MS Dhoni (4)

Brian Lara and Ricky Ponting (3)

This feat happened for the sixth time on the ground of Headingley

A team has successfully achieved a target of more than 250 for the sixth time in the Test format at Headingley, England. Now Headingley has reached the second place in cricket history where the target of more than 250 has been achieved so many times. Australia’s Melbourne Cricket Ground is at number one in this matter, where this feat has been done 7 times so far. Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) chased four while Kingsmead, Queens Park Oval, Lord’s, Edgbaston 3-3 times 250 plus target was chased.

