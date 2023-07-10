Ashes 2023: English commentators criticized Indian fans, Sunil Gavaskar put class

Sunil Gavaskar Slams English Commentators: England made a comeback by winning by 3 wickets against Australia in the third Test match of the Ashes 2023 series on Sunday. In this Test match played at Headingley ground, England had got a target of 251 runs to win, which the team chased by losing 7 wickets in 50 overs on the fourth day. Meanwhile, former Indian captain and veteran batsman Sunil Gavaskar has reprimanded the English commentators. Gavaskar has criticized the English commentators for commenting on the Indian fans during the Ashes.

Sunil Gavaskar said this to the English commentators

Actually, English commentators say that Indian fans are seen supporting their home team only. But Sunil Gavaskar questioned the mentality of the commentators and said that this does not happen only in India, it happens in every country. Gavaskar wrote in his mid-day column, ‘It is natural that the fans will support their own team and will not encourage the opponents. But to say that this happens only in India is not correct. This is not an Indian phenomenon but it happens in every country where domestic fans remain silent when their bowlers get boundaries or their batsmen get out.

He further said, ‘There is nowhere more clear in the current Ashes series. Foreign commentators when they come to India keep saying that when an Indian batsman gets out or when an Indian bowler hits a four. So how calm the Indian crowd becomes on the field.

Sunil Gavaskar raged on English media too

Apart from this, Sunil Gavaskar also strongly criticized the way the English media is covering the runout of Johnny Bairstow in the second Test match. Sunil Gavaskar said, ‘Usually while the cricket world is busy discussing the right and wrong of stumping Jonny Bairstow in the second Test at Lord’s.’ Ben Stokes’ amazing innings was left behind. This is a great example of how small things often get overshadowed by more important events. This is a strategy used by foreign media for years. Where a small incident is carried out to hide the big failure of the team.

