Ashes 2023: Heated debate between Steve Smith and Johnny Bairstow during the third Test, video viral

Steve Smith and Jonny Bairstow Fight Viral Video: The third Test of the Ashes series between Australia and England has reached an exciting turn. The Australian team has started the second innings. By the end of the second day’s play, Australia has scored 116 runs losing 4 wickets in the second innings. At the same time, amidst the thrill of this test, Johnny Bairstow has once again come into the limelight. This time the reason for coming in the discussion is the fight between Bairstow and Smith.

Heated debate between Johnny Bairstow and Smith

Steve Smith, playing his 100th match in the third match of the Ashes, could not bat in both the innings. Steve Smith, who scored 22 runs in the first innings, was dismissed by Moin Ali after scoring just 2 runs in the second innings. When Smith started returning to the pavilion after being dismissed by Moin Ali, Bairstow said something while sledding him. After which Smith also retorted and gave a scathing reply to Bairstow.

"See ya, Smudge!" "What was that, mate?!? Hey!" Jonny Bairstow getting in Steve Smith’s head pic.twitter.com/PyTKFuaC4s

— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 7, 2023



In the video of this fight going viral on social media, as soon as Smith was out, Bairstow said that Smudge will meet again. As soon as Bairstow spoke so much, Smith said what did you say. On which Bairstow again said cheers, see you again. The video of this heated debate between Smith and Bairstow is becoming increasingly viral on social media. Let us tell you that Australia has got a lead of 142 runs in this test match. In such a situation, on the third day of the match, it will be the effort of the Kangaroo team to increase its lead and strengthen its grip on the match.

