Ashes 2023: Joe Root broke the record of great Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, did a unique feat in Test cricket

star batsman of england Joe Root India’s dominance in Test cricket continues. He made his debut against Australia at Edgbaston, Birmingham. ashes test Looked in great rhythm with the bat during. The right-handed star batsman completed his 30th Test century. With the help of his century, England declared the innings by scoring 393 runs in the first innings on the very first day. Root contributed 46 runs in the second innings as well.

Joe Root stumped for the first time in Test

Joe Root made a unique test record in his name. He left behind Team India’s former great batsman Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Root stumped out for 46 in the second innings against Australia. He was stumped by Alex Carey on the ball of Nathan Lyon. Root was stumped for the first time in this format, but he scored 11,168 runs before being stumped for the first time.

Ashes 2023: The entire Australia team was surprised by Root’s ‘ramp shot’, watching the video will remind you of IPL

Sachin Kohli was left behind in this matter

When India’s great Sachin was stumped out for the first time in Test cricket, he scored 7,419 runs. In this matter Virat is ahead of Sachin. By the time Virat was stumped in Test cricket for the first time, he had scored 8,195 runs. At the top of this case is the name of former West Indies cricketer Shivnarine Chanderpaul. He made 11,414 before getting stumped out for the first time. Graeme Smith is at number three in this list after scoring 8,800 runs.

Sachin still on top

Sachin holds the record for scoring the most runs in Test cricket. Sachin has scored 15921 runs in 329 innings. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting is at number two. Ponting has 13378 runs in 287 innings. At number three is former South African Jacques Kallis, who has scored 13289 runs in his Test career. India’s Rahul Dravid is at number four. He has scored 13288 runs. Joe Root is at number 11 in this list.