Ashes 2023: Jonny Bairstow Out or Not Out, know what the rules say, there was uproar at Lord’s after the run out

Second between England and Australia ashes test The match ended on Sunday, which Australia won. There was a tough fight between the two teams for the victory on the fifth day. At one time it seemed that England would win this match, but the Australian bowlers did their job and Australia won the second match as well. Match Day 5 at Lord’s Johnny Bairstow He will also be remembered for his controversial dismissal.

Spectators furious at Bairstow’s run out

The stumping of Jonny Bairstow by Alex Carey was the turning point for the match. That run-out meant that Australia were just one big wicket away from winning the match. England captain Ben Stokes was frozen at the crease and expected a big partnership with Bairstow. Bairstow got out on the score of 10 runs. The method of dismissing Johnny caused a lot of resentment in the English camp, as Bairstow came out of the crease believing that the ball was dead.

Rule 1: When is the ball considered dead?



According to the MCC Dead Ball Laws, Law 20.1.1.1 states, ‘The ball is dead when it finally reaches the hands of the wicket-keeper or bowler.’ However, the Australian argument would be that the ball never landed in Carey’s hands, as he immediately hit it back onto the stumps to dismiss the English batsman. The reaction of the England team must have been that Bairstow had assumed that the ball was dead as soon as Carey came into his hands and therefore the Australian keeper betrayed him in a way that was against the spirit of the game.

Rule 2: Who decides whether the ball is dead or not?



Another MCC rule 20.2 states, ‘Whether the ball is ultimately dead or not, it is for the umpire alone to decide.’ Which means that Bairstow’s walking out of the crease passed by the umpires and they called it a run out. Rule 20.1.2 also states, ‘The ball is considered dead when the umpire is satisfied that both the fielding side and the batsmen on the wicket believe that the ball is now dead.’ In such a situation, the Australians did not consider the ball dead and sensing the opportunity of run-out, the umpire also did not consider the ball dead.

Rule 3: When is the over considered over?

There was also a protest from the England side for getting a wicket on the last ball of the over, but the rule of calling the over is after the sixth ball of the over is dead. According to Rule 20.3, ‘Neither the call of over (Rule 17.4) nor the call of time (Rule 12.2) shall be made unless the ball is dead.’ This means the umpires do not call the over after the last ball until both sides consider the ball dead. And when Bairstow was run out when the umpire did not call over.