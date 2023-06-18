Ashes 2023: Khawaja celebrates century against England in this special way, watch video

Australian batsman Usman Khawaja Scored a brilliant century in the first Test of the Ashes series against England. Khawaja achieved many achievements by scoring a century in the first innings on Saturday, the second day of the match. Khawaja, who came to open for Australia, held one end firmly. Khawaja celebrated his century against England in a grand manner. After his century, he was so excited that he tossed his bat in the air. The video of Khwaja’s centenary celebration is now becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Khawaja’s flying bat celebration goes viral

Australia’s opener Usman Khawaja should be seen dominating in this match from the beginning. None of the England bowlers could show any effect against them. Khawaja scored the 15th century of his Test career in this match. Along with this century, he also made many records in his name. This was his first century in England. At the same time, after the year 2022, till now he has become the batsman with the most centuries with Joe Root (7).

Usman Khawaja’s () celebration is truly a sight to behold! #Ashes23pic.twitter.com/6R9eqM3Uvn

— Vicky Singh (@VickyxCricket) June 17, 2023



Exciting first test

The first match of the Ashes Test series has come to an exciting turn. In response to England’s first innings of 393 runs, the Australian team has scored 311 runs at the loss of 5 wickets till the end of the second day’s play. The good thing for Australia is that the team’s opener Usman Khawaja is still unbeaten on 126 runs. At the same time, Alex Carey is supporting him by scoring 52 runs. The pair of Carey and Khawaja will still be very important for the Australian team. If Australia has to win this match, then on the third day of the match, the Kangaroo team will have to take a big lead against England.

MS Dhoni seen with his elder brother after years, photo viral