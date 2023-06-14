Ashes 2023 Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch the Ashes battle between England and Australia, know full details

Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Live Streaming: played between england and australia ashes series It is considered the biggest match of the cricket world. This prestigious series is starting from 16th June, Friday. The first match of this series of five Test matches will be played at the Edgbaston ground in Birmingham. England had recently won the one-off Test against Ireland by 10 wickets, while Australia are coming after beating India by 209 runs in the final of the World Test Championship. In such a situation, once again there will be a tough fight between the two. So let’s know when, where and how you will be able to watch this series live in India.

Australia dominated the Ashes series

Let us tell you that Australia has maintained its dominance in the last five series. Earlier, the Ashes series between the two was played in Australia, the Kangaroo team won 4-0. Australia’s team has won 3 out of the last five series, while England has been able to win only one series. At the same time, a series has ended on a draw. England last won the Ashes trophy in 2015. This time the series will be played in the hosting of England. In such a situation, once again an exciting series will be seen between the two.

When and where will the series be played?

The Ashes 2023 will begin on Friday, June 16, at the Edgbaston ground in Birmingham. At the same time, the fifth and last match of the series will be played from July 27, Tuesday to July 31, Monday. The matches will start at 3:30 pm Indian time.

How to watch live on TV?

The Ashes series played between England and Australia will be broadcast live on TV through Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch live on mobile?

At the same time, the live streaming of the Ashes 2023 series will be done on the Sony LIV app, where you will be able to watch it live through mobile. For this you have to subscribe to the app.

Ashes 2023 full schedule

June 16 – June 20: 1st Test – Edgbaston, Birmingham

June 28 – July 2: Second Test – Lord’s, London

July 6 – July 10: 3rd Test – Headingley, Leeds

July 19 – July 23: Fourth Test – Old Trafford, Manchester

27 July – 31 July: Fifth Test – The Oval, London

England and Australia teams for the Ashes

England (for the opening two Tests):Ben Stokes (captain), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Australia:Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Jos Inglis, Pat Cummins, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc.

