Ashes 2023: Thrilling first test, England need 7 wickets on the last day and Australia have to score 174 runs

Ashes 2023 The first Test has come at an exciting turn. By the end of the fourth day’s play, the Australian team has scored 107 runs at the loss of 3 wickets. Now the fifth and last day of the match has become very interesting. On the one hand, Australia has to score 174 runs on the last day to win. So on the other hand, if England has to win this match, then the English team will have to take 7 wickets. It is difficult to say in which direction such a final match will turn.

The thrill will be at its peak on the last day

At the end of the fourth day’s play, Usman Khawaja was playing on 34 and Scott Boland was scoring 13 runs. Earlier, the England team was dismissed for 273 runs in the second innings till tea on the fourth day. Australian spinner Nathan Lyon took four wickets for 80 runs and captain Pat Cummins took four wickets for 63 runs. Oli Robinson played a useful inning of 27 runs. He had abused Australian opener Usman Khawaja after getting him out for 141 runs. Robinson added 27 runs with Stuart Broad for the ninth wicket.

Australia got defeated in 2005

On this ground in 2005, Australia needed 282 runs to win and the team lost by two runs. This time he needs 281 runs and then the top three ranked batsmen are Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Travis Head. In response to England’s first innings score of 393 for eight wickets, Australia had scored 386 runs in the first innings.

Big responsibility on Khwaja’s shoulders

The Kangaroo team will have high hopes from Australia’s star opener Usman Khawaja on the last day of the first Test being played at Edgbaston. He is currently playing after scoring 34 runs. Khawaja played a brilliant 141-run century in the first innings. If Australia has to win this match, then Khawaja will have to play a big innings on the last day.

