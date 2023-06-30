Ashes Test 2023: Nathan Lyon out of the field due to injury, Steve Smith gave big update on health

second ashes test Ashes Test Australia’s star bowler on the second day of Nathan Lyon Nathan Lyon Got injured. There is doubt on his playing ahead. Australian batsman steve smith Giving information about Nathan Lyon’s injury, he said that his injury is not looking good. Lyon suffered the injury in the 37th over of England’s innings at Lord’s and was seen limping with the physio soon after completing a spell. Lyon got injured while chasing a ball towards the boundary.

Todd Murphy will join the team

Nathan Lyon was immediately carried off the field after his injury. Talking to the media after the stump, Steve Smith said, ‘It doesn’t look ideal for the rest of the game. I am not sure exactly how he is, but if he is not good, then it is obviously a big loss for us. Smith also indicated that Todd Murphy could be brought in as a replacement for the third Test at Headingley next week if Lyon is ruled out of the remaining Tests.

Steve Smith sets records, completes 9000 runs in Tests, leaves behind Dravid and Ponting

Leon has an injury in his right calf.

Smith said, ‘Todd is bowling brilliantly in the nets. And whenever he got a chance, he bowled very well in India. If he comes, I am sure he will do a great job for us. The Australian team updated on Thursday that Lyon had injured his right calf while fielding during the final session. Lyon’s injury had to be evaluated after the second day’s play.

England in strong position

Lyon has become the sixth player and the first bowler to play 100 consecutive Tests. Lyon had a major contribution in Australia’s victory in the first Test. He had taken eight wickets. Talking about the second Test, England’s first innings continues. He had made a score of 278/4 by the end of the second day. Harry Brook (45 *) and Captain Ben Stokes (17 *) are at the crease. Australia got bundled out for 416 runs in their first innings. Smith (110), Travis Head (77 from 73 balls) and David Warner (66 from 88 balls) played excellent innings for Australia.