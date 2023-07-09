Ashes Test: England beat Australia by 3 wickets, Harry Brook made big test record

England has ashes series on the fourth day in the third test match of Australia has defeated. England still remains in the series after winning this match by three wickets. Australia had given England a target of 251 on the third day. England had scored 27 runs on the third day without loss, but wickets fell continuously on the fourth day and England lost their seven wickets to achieve this target. Australia is still 2-1 ahead in the series.

Australia scored 263 runs in the first innings

After being invited to bat, Australia scored 263 runs in the first innings on the basis of Mitchell Marsh’s century. Although Australia could not play even for a full day. After Marsh, Travis Head contributed 39 runs. Australia were struggling at 85-4 in the first innings when Head shared a partnership of over 150 runs with Marsh. Australia got the fifth blow in the form of Marsh on a score of 240. After this the team faltered.

Mark Wood took five wickets

Mark Wood proved to be the most effective in bowling on the first day from England. He took five wickets for only 34 runs. Chris Woakes also sent three batsmen to the pavilion. Although England’s batting was also very bad. The team could only score 237 runs in the first innings. Captain Ben Stokes scored the maximum 80 runs. After this only Moin Ali and Mark Wood could cross the figure of 20.

England won on the fourth day itself

Australia’s second innings was reduced to 224 on the third day and England got a target of 251 runs. Usman Khawaja scored 43 runs and Travis Head scored 77 runs. Five batsmen could not even cross the double figure. Chris Woakes and Broad took three wickets each. In response, England got the first blow on the score of 42. Jack Crowley scored 44 runs and Harry Brook scored 75 runs. Chris Woakes hits the winning four.