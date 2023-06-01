Ashish Vidyarti shares his family’s sorrows on second marriage

Well-known actor Ashish Vidyarthi, who is called the villain of Bollywood, has recently got married for the second time. He has started a new life by tying the knot with Rupali Baruah after divorcing his first wife Rajoshi Baruah aka Peelu Vidyarthi. He has spoken about his family’s grief over his second marriage. Also told them about the problems coming in the house.

Ashish Vidyarti told that he married Rupali Baruah on 25 May. Many people were shocked after the pictures of the wedding went viral on social media. Ashish Vidyarthi, who remarried at the age of 57, was also asked many questions, such as why he divorced his first wife, where is his first wife. Ashish Vidyarti spoke openly on these questions.

Ashish Vidyarti said in an interview, “Peelu and I are moving forward with special memories of the wedding. I have never considered Peelu to be only the mother of his child. She was my friend. She was my wife. She was always with me. He said, “I met Rupali during one of my vlogging assignments after my divorce from Peelu. That’s when we started chatting. Then I came to know that Rupali has also suffered a lot in her life. She had lost her husband five years ago and had no intention of remarrying thereafter. When we talked, we got the feeling that she might be looking at life in a new light and might even be thinking of a second marriage.

Rupali Baruah, the second wife of Ashish Vidyarthi, is a resident of Guwahati, Assam. She is working in the field of fashion. He has a boutique and cafe in Kolkata. Ashish’s first wife Peelu Vidyarthi is a famous actress, singer and RJ. He has worked in serials like ‘Suhani Si Ek Ladki’ and ‘Imli’. Ashish Vidyarthi and Peelu also have a son. He works for Tesla, an electric vehicle maker.