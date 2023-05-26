Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot will be involved in the meeting of Mallikarjun Kharge, many issues will be discussed

Rajasthan Paper Leak: An important meeting of the leaders of the upcoming election states has been called at the Delhi party office under the chairmanship of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are also going to attend the meeting. During this meeting, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are going to talk on many important issues. Significantly, there is a dispute going on between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot for a long time.

Gehlot targeted the pilot

Attacking former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot without naming him, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that his demand for compensation to the candidates affected by the paper leak shows bankruptcy of intellect. Gehlot also said that the opposition has started talking about the paper leak as it does not have any issue to target the Congress government in Rajasthan. After inaugurating the newly constructed state-of-the-art bus terminal at Sindhi Camp, the Chief Minister said during his address – Where are the paper outs not happening? We have made the law. We are sending paper outs to jail. We sent 200 people to jail. Which state has sent such people to jail?

Opposition has no issue

Ashok Gehlot said that the opposition does not have any issue, so they will talk about the paper out and say that the 26 lakh people who sat should get compensation. He said – what would you call it? Wouldn’t this be called bankruptcy of the intellect? He said that in the history of the world, has anyone ever demanded that if the papers are out, then compensation should be given to the children who have not been able to give the exam. What compensation can the government give?

Constitution of high level committee to investigate corruption

Ashok Gehlot’s remarks were in the context of Pilot’s demand for compensation to the affected candidates, which was later supported by some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. Pilot’s other demands include disbanding and reconstituting the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and setting up a high-level committee to probe corruption during the previous BJP rule. (with language input)