Ashok Gehlot met Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress high command engaged in resolving Rajasthan dispute

New Delhi : In Rajasthan, the Congress high command has once again engaged in resolving the long-standing dispute between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. Meanwhile, the news is that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday. If media reports are to be believed, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s meeting with Mallikarjun Kharge is not a formal meeting, but as an attempt by the Congress leadership to resolve the ongoing dispute between Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan. being seen. The Congress high command wants that the dispute between these two leaders should be resolved before the assembly elections to be held in Rajasthan later this year. However, after Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot has also met Mallikarjun Kharge.

No one has guts to take post of choice in Congress: Gehlot

Before meeting Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that even today the Congress high command is so strong that no leader can dare to say that he will take the post of his choice or the party will offer the post to persuade him. . Ashok Gehlot was questioned about the news about the alleged offer of the post by the high command to persuade Sachin Pilot.

Pilot warns of agitation against Gehlot government

It is believed that in view of the upcoming assembly elections, the Congress is trying to end the ongoing dispute between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan. Sachin Pilot, who recently took out the ‘Jan Sangharsh Yatra’, has warned of starting an agitation if his demands are not accepted by the end of May. While concluding his five-day ‘Jan Sangharsh Yatra’ in Jaipur, he targeted the Gehlot government on the issue of corruption.

Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot’s relationship will be soft! Congress in active mode before elections

Sachin Pilot kept three demands

Sachin Pilot had recently raised three demands, including the dissolution and reconstitution of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), compensation for youths affected by the paper leak of government exams, and corruption against the previous Vasundhara Raje-led Bharatiya Janata Party government. A high-level inquiry into the allegations of Earlier, during the Corona period, Sachin Pilot had camped in Manesar, Haryana with 18 Congress MLAs. This is believed to be the beginning of rebellion against their own government.