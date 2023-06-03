Ashok Gehlot turned red with anger during a conversation with women, slammed Mike on the ground, know the whole matter

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot Got upset on Friday night when the mike got damaged during the dialogue program with women. Gehlot expressed his displeasure by throwing the mike on the ground towards the District Collector standing there.

Ashok Gehlot’s angry video went viral

The video of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s anger is going viral on social media. The incident took place on Friday night at Barmer Circuit House where a dialogue program was held with a group of women to take feedback on the government schemes being run by the state government for women.

When Ashok Gehlot was speaking, the mic got switched off.

actually during the conversation Ashok Gehlot When he started speaking, the mike got switched off. Angry Gehlot threw Mike on the ground towards the district collector. The District Collector picked up the mike.

Gehlot got angry on people standing behind women

In this program, some people were standing behind the women. Even on this, Ashok Gehlot expressed his displeasure and asked him to leave. After this he called the Superintendent of Police (SP). Gehlot said, where did the SP go? Both SP and Collector look similar.

Ashok Gehlot was on Barmer tour

Gehlot was on a two-day Barmer tour. During the programme, women told the chief minister the benefits of the Udaan scheme. Minister Hemaram Chowdhary, Baytu MLA Harish Chowdhary, Chairman of Gau Seva Aayog and MLA Mevaram Jain were present during the dialogue.