Ashok Gehlot’s attack: BJP lost in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh due to PM Modi’s ‘stubbornness’

Jaipur : Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. He said that because of PM Modi’s ‘stubbornness’, the BJP had to face defeat in the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka. He also claimed that BJP governments will go to more states now, because no one’s stubbornness works in a democracy. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was addressing the ‘State Level Beneficiary Festival’ program on the occasion of the launch of the first phase of Indira Gandhi Gas Cylinder Subsidy Scheme in Jaipur.

There is no place for stubbornness in a democracy

Referring to his decision to restore the old pension scheme (OPS) for the government employees of Rajasthan, Gehlot said that his government passed such a big decision from a humanitarian point of view. He said that we have passed the Right to Health Act, the Government of India should get it reviewed. I would like to tell Prime Minister Modi from this platform. There is no place for stubbornness in a democracy. Prime Minister is stubborn. Once they decide, they stick to it.

Change will have to be done in the mind of the public

Ashok Gehlot said that in a democracy, on the basis of the reaction of the public, it should be seen what the public wants and accordingly, it should keep changing its mind. Gehlot referred to a meeting held with the Prime Minister at Rashtrapati Bhavan. He said that in this meeting, the then Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur, had mentioned the Rajasthan government’s decision regarding OPS to the Prime Minister.

Told PM Modi to review OPS

Ashok Gehlot said that the (then) Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh had then given the right advice to the Prime Minister that he should also allow him to decide the OPS like the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, but the Prime Minister said that this decision is not appropriate. He said that I had said at that time that Prime Minister, you should at least get it reviewed. On this the Prime Minister said that no, no. I have done the review.

See what you have said and done! Fulfilled the promise, keeping the promise of providing cylinders at the cheapest ₹ 500 in the country, launched the Indira Gandhi Gas Cylinder Subsidy Scheme at the Beneficiary Festival today. Transferred the subsidy directly to the bank accounts of 14 lakh consumers in just a few seconds by pressing a button.… pic.twitter.com/jOEnulYCJY

— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 5, 2023



PM will have to change in the mind and heart

He said that the Prime Minister remained adamant about the old pension scheme, he is stubborn. Let’s see today, what was the use of that stubbornness. The government has gone in Himachal, the government has gone in Karnataka. Another government will go one after the other. No one’s stubbornness works in a democracy. No one’s pride works in a democracy. He said that in a democracy (voters) have to bow down. In a democracy, the people are the parents. This change should also happen in the mind and heart of the Prime Minister.

The situation of BJP in Rajasthan is worrying

Hitting out at the main opposition BJP in Rajasthan, Gehlot said the party’s position was worrying as the party had nothing to say against the government because of the actions of the state government. He said that the schemes and programs launched by the state government are not election announcements, but are permanent and will continue in the future. Under the Indira Gandhi Gas Cylinder Subsidy Scheme, the state government aims to provide gas cylinders for Rs.500 to the targeted families. He launched the first phase of the scheme with the push of a button and directly transferred the subsidy to the bank accounts of 14 lakh target consumers. The target of the state government is to provide gas cylinders for Rs 500 to 76 lakh families under this scheme.