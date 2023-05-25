‘Ashoka-Akbar the Great, Modi inaugurate’ Jairam Ramesh attacked the Prime Minister on the inauguration of the new Parliament House

Congress General Secretary regarding the inauguration of the new Parliament House JaiRam Ramesh Targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi fiercely. He called PM Modi arrogant. Jairam Ramesh tweeted and alleged that the President was denied the inauguration of the Parliament House.

‘Ashoka-Akbar the Great, Modi Inaugurate’

Jairam Ramesh tweeted on May 25 and wrote, yesterday President Draupadi Murmu inaugurated the country’s largest judicial complex at the Jharkhand High Court Complex in Ranchi. It is one man’s arrogance and desire for self-promotion that has denied the first tribal woman President the constitutional privilege of inaugurating the new Parliament House in New Delhi on May 28.

20 opposition parties boycotted the inauguration of the new parliament building

Significantly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate the new Parliament House on May 28. But the opposition parties have become an attacker on the BJP and the Center regarding this matter. 20 opposition parties have boycotted the inauguration ceremony. All the parties decided to boycott by issuing a joint statement. Opposition parties demand that the new Parliament House should have been inaugurated by the President of the country, Draupadi Murmu.

Freedom to everyone to think at their own discretion… Amit Shah said on the boycott of the opposition in the inauguration of the new Parliament House

Yesterday, President Draupadi Murmu inaugurated the country's largest judicial campus at the Jharkhand High Court complex in Ranchi. It is one man's ego and desire for self-promotion that has denied the first Adivasi woman President her Constitutional privilege to inaugurate the…

These parties including Congress boycotted

Congress, Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Janata Dal (United), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI), Samajwadi Party (SP), National Janata Dal (RJD), Communist Party of India (CPI) have announced to jointly boycott the inauguration ceremony. Indian Union Muslim League, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, National Conference, Kerala Congress (Mani), Revolutionary Socialist Party, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) and Rashtriya Lok Dal were among the parties that jointly boycotted the event. Are included. Apart from these, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has also announced to boycott the inauguration ceremony.